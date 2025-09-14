Morgan Wallen took a few moments to remember Charlie Kirk during his Friday night (Sept. 12) I'm the Problem Tour stop in Edmonton, Alberta.

Wallen paused the show before he performed his song, "I'm a Little Crazy."

He told the crowd that its lyrics -- which include the phrase "I'm a little crazy, but the world's insane" -- have had extra resonance for him since Kirk was fatally shot last Wednesday (Sept. 10.)

"I'm not gonna say a whole bunch on this," Wallen said, "but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days."

He also had a message for Kirk's widow, Erika.

"I just wanted to let Erika Kirk know that me and my family are sending prayers her way," Wallen continued.

He didn't directly say anything further about Kirk or his death.

But in that night's performance of "I'm a Little Crazy," Wallen delivered a powerful performance of solidarity with the Kirk family, and shared the pain and anger he feels after Kirk's assassination.

Wallen's voice seethed as he sang lines like "For the jeepers and the creepers who ain't right in the head," and his voice swelled with emotion during the chorus of the song.

Meanwhile, audience members lit up the stadium crowd with cell phone lights.

This weekend marked the conclusion of Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour, a trek that has been running since June.

Who Was Charlie Kirk + How Did He Die?

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday (Sept. 10.) He was 31 years old.

He was a conservative commentator and the founder of Turning Point USA, as well as the host of The Charlie Kirk Show.

Who Are Charlie Kirk's Wife + Kids?

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika Frantzve Kirk, as well as a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

Read More: Charlie Kirk's Death: Who Are His Wife + Kids?

The couple chose not to publicly share their children's names and faces.

Which Other Stars Have Paid Tribute to Charlie Kirk?

Kirk's death was widely mourned throughout the country music community.

Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Cody Johnson, Trace Adkins and Gavin Adcock are just a few of the stars who have commented on his death or paid tribute during a show.

Kane Brown shared a tribute message after Kirk's death, and also paid tribute to the victims of a Colorado high school mass shooting, which took place the same day Kirk died.

Read More: Kane Brown Attacked Online After Posting About Charlie Kirk

After that, Brown shared screenshots of angry responses he received from all sides of the political spectrum.

The singer was visibly upset in a social media video where he called on everyone to "just love each other" despite political differences.