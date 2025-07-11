Roseanne Barr, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters, just publicly questioned the president for the first time in years.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the comedian pushed back after Trump dismissed ongoing public concern about Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose 2019 jail death was ruled a suicide.

“Mr. President — Yes, we still care about Epstein,” Barr wrote on Tuesday, July 8.

“Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room,” she continued.

Trump’s comment came after a Department of Justice memo stated that a review of the so-called “Epstein files” found no incriminating client list or credible evidence of blackmail.

When asked about the memo during a cabinet meeting, a visibly frustrated Trump responded that it was "unbelievable" people were "still talking about" Epstein.

That reaction didn’t sit well with Barr, who has long been an advocate for free speech and accountability.

The moment marked a rare public break between the two.

Barr endorsed Trump in both 2016 and 2020 and has often praised his hardline policies and political instincts, even as her own career stirred plenty of headlines.

While she hasn’t turned on the president, the blunt tone of her message has left some fans wondering whether cracks are forming in her once-unshakable loyalty.

Still, in true Barr fashion, she isn’t staying silent.

If anything, she’s reminding everyone that she speaks her mind — even when it’s aimed at the person she’s unapologetically championed for nearly a decade.