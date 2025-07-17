President Donald Trump made a bold claim regarding Coca-Cola's signature recipe, and the iconic soda brand responded, but their response was vague.

POTUS says he is working with Coca-Cola to bring back "real cane sugar" to the beverage in the U.S.

Trump made the declaration on Wednesday (July 16) via his Truth Social platform.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," he writes.

Trump adds, "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

Read More: Donald Trump Wants His Face on Mount Rushmore, Experts Say It’s a Monumental No

The two-term president is known to be a fan of Diet Coke, which is sweetened with the sugar alternative aspartame.

Following Trump's claim, Coca-Cola responded regarding changes to its recipe.

"We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand," a company spokesperson says in a statement, per NBC News.

"More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon," they add.

It remains unclear whether Coca-Cola actually agreed to Trump's proposal, or whether the beloved soda will still be made with corn syrup in the United States.

Read More: Why Is Coca-Cola Suddenly So Expensive?

In April, Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey told investors that the company will "continue to make progress on sugar reduction in our beverages."

Coca-Cola has "done this by changing recipes as well as by using our global marketing resources and distribution network to boost awareness of and interest in our ever-expanding portfolio," he said.

According to Coca-Cola's website, the use of high-fructose corn syrup versus cane sugar depends on the location where the product is sold.