Coca-Cola Updated Their Classic Christmas Commercial and People Are MAD!

There are some things that go without saying — like when you see Coca-Cola's classic Christmas commercials, you know it's that magical time of year.

Coca-Cola's iconic "Holidays Are Coming" commercial started airing in the United States in 1995 — nearly 30 years ago! That's enough time to create nostalgia and a sense of familiarity and warmth.

But don't expect those fuzzy feelings to come this year.

A 15-second teaser clip of Coke's new commercial has people in an uproar. It seems that the brand has used artificial intelligence to gussy up their ad.

Coca-Cola says they wanted to adapt to today's world of technology by integrating AI.

Javier Meza, Chief Marketing Officer for the brand, says: "We didn't start by saying: 'OK, we need to do this with AI.' The brief was, we want to bring Holidays Are Coming into the present and then we explored AI as a solution to that."

But the people have thoughts, and they aren't all good:

One X user is so heated about this :15 second clip using AI that they swear they'll never drink Coke again!

