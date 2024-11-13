Major Coca-Cola Bottling Facility Shutting Down + Laying Off 101 Americans
We all know about the long-running success of Coca-Cola. But as one of the largest beverage companies in the world, they still use some third party distributers to get their array of products to the masses.
One of those is Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, located in California. According to a required notice that was filed prior to the shutdown and layoffs, 101 employees at their Modesto, Calif., facility will lose their jobs by January of 2025.
Not only that, but ultimately that plant will be closing down.
According to their website, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling manufactures and delivers Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper and Monster products to restaurants, sports venues, businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, convenience stores, supermarkets and more. Operating in 10 states and owning 55 bottling facilities, they are able to provide Coca-Cola products to people across America. Even after closing this Modesto distribution center, Reyes will still operate more than 20 plants in California.
Reyes Beverage Group is another sector of the Reyes' family of businesses — they also tout themselves as the largest beer distributer in the United States. This looks to be more of a trimming the fat situation than time to hit the panic button.
