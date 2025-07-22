15 Adorable Photos of Scottie Scheffler's Son Bennett at The Open

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler may have snagged a big win at the 2025 British Open on Sunday (July 20), but it was his son Bennett who won the hearts of the crowd as he celebrated dad's big win.

The 14-month-old was the first to greet his father out on the green after he received his trophy.

The fans went nuts as he waddled out to Scheffler — pacifier in his mouth — and gave a big "awww" when he took a little tumble in his green sweatsuit.

He laid there for a moment before a member of the British Open team went out to help him up. He was a bit wobbly on the hill, but eventually Scheffler came out to get him, and the two walked up the rest of the way together.

Who Is Scottie Scheffler?

The name Scottie Scheffler has certainly become buzzworthy in the world of golf.

At just 29 years old, the newest British Open champion is the top-ranked player in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking.

At the time of this writing, it's a position he has held for 149 weeks.

Scheffler plays on the PGA Tour and he's got four major championships under his belt. The first came in 2022 when he won the trophy — and a green jacket — at the Masters Tournament.

He then became the first player to win back-to-back titles at The Players Championship in 2023 and 2024.

His second major championship came in 2024, when he won the Masters for the second time in his career. Other major titles he holds include the 2025 PGA Championship and the British Open.

Bennett is his only child. Scheffler and his wife Meredith welcomed their baby boy in May 2024. The couple have been married since 2020.