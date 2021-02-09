Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, celebrated their baby girl Navy in style for her second birthday on Feb. 4.

While the birthday fun had to involve a limited guest list due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple still found a creative way to celebrate their daughter: The Aldeans headed out for an evening of fun at an indoor trampoline and adventure park.

Brittany posted a series of snapshots from the party to her Instagram, showing Navy bouncing on the trampolines, chowing down on a slice of pizza and much more.

"And just like that, we have a TWO year old. Had a blast last night celebrating our precious daughter!" the proud mom writes alongside her post.

Also joining in on the fun was Kasi Wicks, Aldean's sister, who is married to country singer Chuck Wicks. In December, the Wicks family welcomed a baby of their own — Tucker Elliott — who is cousin to Navy and her older brother, Memphis, as well as a nephew to Aldean and Brittany.

In fact, it's been a celebratory few months all around for the Aldeans: Also in December, the country superstar couple celebrated Memphis' third birthday. To mark that special event, Aldean reflected on how grateful he and Brittany are for their two children together, especially since the process of becoming parents wasn't easy for them as a couple. The Aldeans conceived both Memphis and Navy with the help of in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

"For a while, [Brittany] and I weren't sure we would be able to have a baby, so the fact that we now have 2 is a blessing to us both and we never take one day of it for granted," the singer wrote at the time. In addition to Memphis and Navy, Aldean is also the father of two teenaged daughters from his first marriage.

On his youngest daughter's second birthday, Aldean was an equally proud papa. "Hard to believe this lil nugget is 2 years old today. I wish all kids could be this sweet and loving," he says on social media, alongside a series of snaps of baby Navy. "She is a special little girl!"

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: