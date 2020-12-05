Chuck Wicks and Wife Kasi Welcome Baby Boy, Tucker

Chuck Wicks and his wife, Kasi, are proud parents! The country star couple welcomed baby Tucker Elliott Wicks on Friday (Dec. 4), after keeping fans updated throughout the labor and delivery process on social media.

In a post leading up to the birth, Wicks posted a video update of himself and Kasi in the hospital. "Things are getting real around here," the singer said. "The water has broke."

"The epidural is in," commented Kasi from her hospital bed, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

An update from Wicks reveals that Tucker was born at 2:30PM on Friday and he's "as healthy as an ox!"

In the caption of his post, Wicks also admitted that the experience of welcoming baby Tucker so far had been a pretty emotional one for him.

"The feelings that are going through me having a son and holding him for the first time skin to skin yesterday... well.... I just lost it," he remarked on Saturday (Dec. 5), promising fans that the couple "won't be stingy" with photos of their new baby boy.

The couple's journey to parenthood hasn't always been an easy one. They married in July of 2019, and Kasi, who has three daughters from a previous marriage, told People at the time that she'd thought she was "done" having kids before meeting Wicks. However, once the couple met, she "couldn't imagine not having a child with him, so the two began trying to conceive.

However, they were met with fertility issues to Wicks' low sperm count, a turn of events that presented as many emotional challenges as it did physical ones. "As a man, the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can't do this. It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you're not a man," the singer and radio personality admitted.

The couple then underwent an IVF treatment, ultimately resulting in an embryo transfer on March 25. By that point, the couple knew the embryo was healthy, and that the baby would be a boy.

"It's such a miracle, such a blessing," Wicks reflected. "I'm thankful for amazing doctors, thankful for science...The fact that we had to go this route makes us realize even more how special having a child is."

The couple had a lot of support throughout their fertility journey from Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany. Aldean is Kasi's brother, and the country superstar and his wife also conceived their two children together, son Memphis and daughter Navy, through IVF.

"That's been the best thing about this whole process," Kasi recounted earlier during her pregnancy. "A lot of people have to do this on their own and don't have a support system, so we're very blessed."