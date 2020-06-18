Jason Aldean ‘Was So Positive’ Through Sister Kasi, Brother-in-Law Chuck Wicks’ Fertility Struggles

Country singer and radio personality Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, after months of struggling to conceive. As the couple determined the cause of their fertility troubles and worked through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, they say Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have been invaluable supporters.

Aldean, who is Kasi's brother, and his wife conceived their two children together, son Memphis and daughter Navy, through IVF, which no doubt helped them be "so positive," Kasi says, as Wicks and Kasi went through the same thing.

"That's been the best thing about this whole process," Wicks tells People. "A lot of people have to do this on their own and don't have a support system, so we're very blessed."

Aldean and Brittany recommended their doctor and nurses to Wicks and Kasi, she shares. When it was time for the egg fertilization process and Wicks and Kasi were feeling nervous and uncertain, Aldean "never questioned it for one second," Kasi remembers.

"Even when we were, like, 'There's only one, we don't know if it's going to survive,' my brother was like, 'Oh, it's going to survive,'" Kasi recalls.

Wicks, 40, and Kasi, 36, have been married since July of 2019. They're already parents to her daughters Makenzie, 21, and Madison, 19 -- both of whom Kasi adopted during her first marriage -- and 9-year-old Avery, whom Kasi also conceived through IVF. All three girls, too, "have been there every step of the way" during Wicks and Kasi's IVF journey.

"We actually had conversations that I didn't realize we'd start having this early, where babies come from and how that works," Kasi says of her youngest daughter. "And it also was interesting because she started to realize that [IVF] is how she got here, too, so we had that conversation. It was a really big moment for our family."

Wicks and Kasi's baby boy is due in December.