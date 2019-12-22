Jason Aldean’s Rescue Dog Has a Strange Quirk

Jason Aldean doesn't seem to be getting much peace and quiet this holiday season. In addition to having two very young kiddos (aged 1 and 2) making spirits bright around the house, it seems he also has a dog that is adding to the general hubbub.

Aldean posted a video of his recently rescued pooch, Saint, lying on the floor in what looks like a nice nap...but then yipping erratically as he slumbers. "I have rescued a dog that barks in his f&$king sleep," he captioned the clip, hashtagging it "Awesome."

Aldean can be heard commenting in the background of the video in a disgusted tone: "I'm not sure what the absolute hell is going on," but both he and (presumably) wife Brittany bust up in laughter over the dog's silly antics.

Saint was adopted by the couple back in August from a rescue group they ran across in St. Louis. "His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis," Brittany explained in an Instagram post introducing the new family member to fans. (Of course, Brittany--a huge animal lover--wanted to adopt more than one, but Jason wasn't having that.)

The adoption of Saint was important for Brittany, as he entered the family shortly after she commemorated the painful one-year anniversary of losing her beloved bulldog, Bentley. "You were the sun, the moon and all the stars. You were my first child, my first love, my first responsibility in life," she wrote as a tribute to her late pet, adding that that when the family moves into their new house, which is currently still under construction, she plans to plant a tree and place Bentley's ashes next to a special stone.