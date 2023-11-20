Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson + Hardy to Headline Tortuga 2024

Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Hardy have been announced as the headliners of the 2024 Tortuga Music Festival.

They'll each take a turn headlining one night of the three-day beach festival, which is set to return to Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., next April.

A robust crew of acts from the country genre and beyond are joining them on the bill: Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, Turnpike Troubadours and Koe Wetzel are also scheduled to perform.

Parmalee, Russell Dickerson, Priscilla Block, Warren Zeiders, Jackson Dean, Brian Kelley and many more are listed on the lineup. Some of out-of-genre legends, such as Boyz II Men, Teddy Swims, Bret Michaels, TLC and Michael Franti & Spearhead, are performing, too.

Next year's Tortuga Festival will also feature a Next From Nashville stage, helmed by a cast of up-and-coming talent like the Castellows, Logan Crosby, Hannah Ellis, HunterGirl and others. Plus, Nashville's Black Opry will bring a cast of artists to the event.

In addition to a three-day lineup of music, Tortuga also raises funds and provides public education about ocean conservation causes. Fans attending the festival will have the opportunity to peruse the Rock the Ocean's Conservation Village during their time at the event, with a spotlight on causes like sharks, sea turtles, marine mammals, coral reefs and marine habitats.

2024 Tortuga Festival will take place April 5-7, 2024. Passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10AM ET, but a special presale for returning fans will begin on Nov. 28.