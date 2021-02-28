Jason Aldean: Live From Your Living Room 🎶

Country superstar Jason Aldean and special guest Elvie Shane will perform LIVE to a sold-out, socially distanced crowd at the Bonnaroo Farm on Saturday, May 15.

Missed out on tickets or unable to make it to The Farm to catch the show in person? Now you too can join the party as Jason brings the show to YOUR living room, with a special livestream available to watch worldwide! Tickets are on sale NOW!

Tickets purchased on Veeps are good for the livestream ONLY.