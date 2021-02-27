Carrie Underwood's oldest son, Isaiah, turns 6 years old on Saturday (Feb. 27), and the country superstar turned to social media to lavish praise on him, as well as sharing a picture of his really cool birthday cake.

Underwood posted to her Instagram account, showing off a cake that any 6-year-old boy would love to have. The custom-made red, yellow and blue cake features two layers, and it's themed around Power Rangers Ninja Steel, with swords jutting out of the sides and one of the characters gracing the top of the confection alongside a large number 6. The base of the cake features Isaiah's name in red along with the words, "Happy Birthday."

Swipe through to see an additional picture of Isaiah giving his mom an adorable hug.

"Today, we celebrate Isaiah...because today, he is 6 whole years old!" Underwood writes to accompany the snaps. "Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination! You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey!" she adds with a string of heart emojis before concluding, "Happy birthday!"

Underwood also thanked Ivey Cake, which created the specialty cake. One of Underwood's closest friends, Ivey Childers, started the business, and she has created a series of cool confections for various special moments in Underwood's life for years, including a string of awesome cakes for Isaiah's birthday each year. Underwood posting pictures of those cakes online has become an annual tradition that she shares with fans.