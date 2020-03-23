If you shave your mustache during quarantine ... you might be a redneck.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to turn the human race into shut-ins, the King of Redneck Jokes, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, started his quarantine life with an all new look: No mustache!

"First time I’ve shaved my mustache in 40 years ... clearly I’m bored in quarantine," Foxworthy writes on his Instagram.

For those who think it's just a mustache, think again. That push broom of iconic facial hair has been a part of Foxworthy's brand at least since his 1993 triple-Platinum album You Might Be a Redneck If...

That was the album that put Foxworthy on the map, and though he considers his comedy more of a storytelling style, the Georgia native has become synonymous with one-liner redneck jokes. In a past interview with Taste of Country, Foxworthy even shared how how his legacy of a redneck joke teller began — in a Michigan bowling alley.

“When I did the first redneck joke, it was just a response to someone calling me a redneck,” Foxworthy tells Taste of Country.

“We were at a club in Michigan; the club was attached to a bowling alley that had valet parking and I said, you don’t think you have rednecks in Michigan? Look out the window, people are valet parking at the bowling alley," he says. "So I go back to the hotel and I said, I know I’m a redneck but apparently a lot of people don’t know they’re one and I wrote 10 ways to tell (if you’re a redneck). I went back the next night, not thinking this is going to be a hook or a book, I’m just trying to come up with standup. But then people not only laughed, they were pointing at each other, so I thought there might be something here.”

Foxworthy was right, and he built a 20-plus year career on the foundation of hilarious one-liners and a great mustache. Does he spend the next 13 days in quarantine trying to grow it back? We'll have to see.