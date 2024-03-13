Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Step in After Middle School Suspends Student Over Drawing

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, have stepped in after a middle school suspended a student over a picture that she drew of the couple.

In Rutherford County, Tenn., a middle school student was tasked with drawing a picture of people that have influenced her. She said she chose Jelly Roll and Bunnie because of what they have been through and their resilience.

She was ultimately suspended for said drawing, due to the way she drew Bunnie.

Bunnie told fans about the situation via Facebook, and she's not pleased:

Bunnie XO Facebook loading...

Fans were equally enraged — the comments section of the post is filled with support for the child. Since Jelly Roll and Bunnie live in Tennessee, where the school is, she was able to be identified.

Good will come of the unfortunate situation — Bunnie promises that she and Jelly Roll will do "something really cool" with the picture, which they're getting from the mother of the child.

Bunnie XO Facebook loading...

What's next is anyone's guess: Could they possibly make T-shirts with the picture on them, and sell them on their website to give the profits to the young girl? Perhaps tour merch?

Stay tuned as the story continues to develop.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

Jelly Roll: 23 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 23 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

20 Totally Adorable Pictures of Jelly Roll and His Wife, Bunnie Xo Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, never shy away from public displays of affection. The pair have shared numerous photos together sneaking kisses or engaged in deep belly laughs. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016 and are closer than ever today.