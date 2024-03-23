The Most Viral TikToks From Jelly Roll’s Wife, Bunnie Xo [Watch]
Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has garnered quite a following on TikTok by sharing her sense of humor and inspirational journey to more than 5 million followers. That's why we wanted to share some of her most viral TikToks, which are listed below.
The video directly below is her most-viewed TikTok to date, which shows her unique way of comforting Jelly Roll during an appearance speaking to Congress about the dangers of fentanyl. The video has racked up quite the count at over 21 million views and 2.3 million likes.
@xomgitsbunnie Fun fact: This was the 3rd song he wrote for me #jellyandbunnie ♬ Comfort Zone - Jelly Roll
The video shows the sweet relationship between the country singer and his influencer wife. The onscreen text says, "When he's nervous & you're his emotional support human so he keeps reaching for you," adding a tear emoji. The next clip shows the former sex worker's sense of humor. This should be relatable to wives whose husbands get a little too focused on playing Xbox, leaving them feeling a little overlooked. Bunnie Xo's text box in the video jokingly says, "When you're married to a gamer." This video has amassed more than 25 million views, with 1.7 million likes.
@xomgitsbunnie Can ya feel me #jellyandbunnie♬ son original - didot2
The third video shows Bunnie's country star husband meeting his "crush," Taylor Swift, for the first time. With over 11 million views and 1.4 million likes, the TikTok star's followers loved this interaction. The top comment says, "I love how Jelly Roll meets other performers like he isn't right there on their level!! So genuine," adding a heart emoji.
@xomgitsbunnie It was the cutest thing ever #jellyandbunnie #taylorswift ♬ love on the brain sped up - xxtristanxo
20 Totally Adorable Pictures of Jelly Roll and His Wife, Bunnie Xo
20 Celebrities Jelly Roll Met at the 2024 Grammys
Jelly Roll: 23 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes