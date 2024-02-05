Jelly Roll may not have walked away with any hardware during his first-ever Grammys outing on Sunday (Feb. 4), but he still had an incredible night of firsts.

For one thing, the double nominee got to meet some of his all-time biggest idols — including Taylor Swift!

Jelly's wife, Bunnie Xo, captured the moment on video, showing Jelly and Swift posing for pictures together and chatting before sharing a hug.

"When your husband gets to meet his crush finally," Bunnie writes in sharing video to TikTok, adding "it was the cutest thing ever" in the caption and setting the clip to a version of Swift's song "Blank Space."

Swift might be Jelly's celebrity crush, but in the comments section of the video, he also made it clear that his biggest crush is still Bunnie — his wife of more than seven years.

"Crazy moment — love my wife so much," he notes.

Jelly was nominated in two categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Best Country Duo/Group Performance and the all-genre Best New Artist category.

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves won Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best New Artist went to R&B/pop star Victoria Monét.

Swift was no slouch at Sunday night's show, either: She made history by taking home her fourth Album of the Year trophy, becoming the artist with the most wins in that category.

Though he lost the Best New Artist category, Jelly ended the night on a high note, tweeting out a celebratory message to his fans.

"Just so we are clear — Victoria Monét deserved [the Best New Artist] award. She is incredible. She has been writing hits for everyone else for a long time, and she deserves every bit of this award," Jelly says. "We come back next year stronger more nominations — I'm inspired."