Jelly Roll Admitted He Was ‘Super High’ During His Interview With Eric Church

Jelly Roll might have been a little bit nervous before showing up to his interview with Eric Church during the 2025 Country Radio Seminar.

During the conversation, the superstar singer admitted that he was under the influence of marijuana and was "super high."

Jelly Roll and Church took part in an hour-long mutual interview billed as "The Conversation" during CRS, in which the two stars talked informally about a wide range of topics. Church is an artist Jelly Roll regards as a mentor, so it was an interesting chance for the audience to get to hear personal stories from their time together, both onstage and off.

One topic of conversation was Church's insistence that his label release "Smoke a Little Smoke" as a radio single, which was very unpopular with the label head at the time.

"This is pre when the marijuana era was accepted," Church pointed out.

"This was before I was showing up super high to a conversation with Eric Church!" Jelly Roll quipped, as both Church and the industry-only audience burst out laughing.

"I am also as high as I look," Jelly Roll added as Church continued to laugh.

Of course, in the end, Church's label relented, and "Smoke a Little Smoke" ended up becoming one of Church's signature songs, setting up his next album, Chief, as a breakthrough for the superstar.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jelly Roll and Church talked about hanging out and partying the night they first met, which ended up with Jelly Roll skinny-dipping.

They also talked extensively about how each of them handled the transition from obscurity to mainstream success, something Church admitted he didn't feel comfortable with at the time.

7 Things That Only Make Sense in Jelly Roll's Bar Jelly Roll opened his own bar in Nashville in 2025, called Goodnight Nashville. Like so many other watering holes owned by country artists, this place has the star written all over it. Check out some of the elements that just makes sense in his bar. Gallery Credit: Jess

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

20 Songs Jelly Roll Plays The Most During His Shows Jelly Roll has been a touring machine in recent years. He is following up a busy 2023 with a another huge tour in 2024.

We recently went through all of the setlists from his shows using Setlist.fm to determine the songs you'll mostly likely hear if you get tickets to a Jelly Roll show. Here is a look at his most played songs.

(NOTE: Song stats are through March 26, 2024) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll