There have certainly been a fair share of country music love stories, but none hits quite the way that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship does. These two are always up to some shenanigans together, making them one of country fans' favorite couples.

Recently, Bunnie shared an Instagram post of her and Jelly Roll that had us, and everyone around them at the time, laughing.

Bunnie captioned the video, "We are each other's hype men." In the video, you see Jelly Roll and Bunnie standing in front of a venue that they are about to enter. Jelly is taping his foot and singing, "Hey sexy, you so fine, you so fine you blow my mind, hey sexy."

He is hyping up his wife, Bunnie, and letting her know how beautiful she is, giving her that extra boost of confidence. The people that are with them are all talking to one another, until the country couple start doing their song and dance. Everyone quickly turns their attention to Jelly Roll and Bunnie, and smiles start to break out.

Fans of the two were quick to comment, showing their love for the couple.

One fan writes, "I love this and love the love you two share! It’s beautiful to see!"

Another comments, "You two are so adorable together. You two are a match made in heaven — I luv and admire you both so much!"

Jelly Rolls looks to be returning the favor from when he was testifying on Capitol Hill in January about fentanyl abuse in America. He was nervous, and you could see in the video, he reaches around for Bunnie's foot for comfort.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie seem to have a one-of-a-kind relationship that is thriving.

