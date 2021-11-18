Jenna Paulette leaves a brash southern warning for the blonde hanging on her ex-boyfriend in the music video for "Bless Her Heart." The singer literally uses her red lipstick to write "Bless Her Heart" on the guy's truck — really, she did the girl a favor.

The new music video — premiered exclusively on Taste of Country — finds Paulette spending time in a small-town church and on the front of a white Chrysler sedan with longhorns attached to the hood. Both song and video feature the kind of vengeful country spirit her idols (Miranda Lambert, the Chicks) led heavy with during their well-known anthems.

"Bless her soul she's in the dark / She don't really know that man of mine she's taken / Bless her heart / He's gonna break it," she sings.

"There has never been a better time to be a cowboy," Paulette — who grew up between Texas and Oklahoma — tells Taste of Country. "Makes me proud of my roots."

The music video for "Bless Her Heart" was filmed on a family friend's ranch in Muenster, Texas, in partnership with Ranch Water founder Katie Beal Brown, a friend of the singer's.

"We had so much fun with this, ended up two-stepping in the barn 'til way too late and drinking every Ranch Water sent to us," Paulette admits.

Will Bundy, Jeb Gipson and Heather Morgan co-wrote "Bless Her Heart" with Paulette. On Spotify, Paulette has 69,000 monthly listeners, with several songs at or approaching a half million streams.