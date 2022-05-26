There is no doubt, we all could use a break. Luckily, Nashville singer-songwriter Johnny Dailey just gave us the perfect musical backdrop for that break via his song “Beers in It.”

“I wanted a song that people could listen to on their boat or with the windows rolled down in their car,” Dailey tells Taste of Country about the song that has already become quite the fan favorite. “It’s one of those songs that puts you in a good mood when you turn it on.”

Exclusively premiering via Taste of Country, “Beers in It” is a carefree, melodic jaunt through days that just seem to get better with the addition of a few cold refreshments.

“We had a great time that day and this song fell out effortlessly,” says Dailey of the day he wrote “Beers in It” alongside Randy Montana and Dave Turnbull. “I really like those guys and their writing style, so it was a great combo.”

The song was also produced by Daniel Ross, who has produced Morgan Wallen's record-breaking Dangerous: The Double Album, Gabby Barrett's Goldmine and Chase Rice's The Album.

"As far as the production, Daniel brought this song to life and gave it the energy it needed,” says Dailey. "I’m fired up about the way it turned out!”

Many, in fact, are fired up over Dailey himself, who has just signed a new deal with Endurance Music and released his debut EP, Dillashaw, in March.

“I think “Beers in It” is the perfect song to lead off this new project we’ve been working on,” says Dailey who has toured alongside country powerhouses including Old Dominion. “Daniel and I cut 7 songs in the studio over the last few months, and I'm excited for everybody to hear this new music we’ve got coming!”