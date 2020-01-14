Josh Gracin and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

American Idol alum Josh Gracin is having a very special start to the new decade. His fifth child, son Luka Roman, was born on Monday (Jan. 13) in Nashville. The singer and his wife, Katie, are understandably over the moon with their new arrival, which marks the first baby the couple have had together.

Gracin noted on Instagram that he and Katie are "beyond blessed to welcome our baby boy into the world," and both he and Katie posted photos sweet shots of the baby's face, plus photos posing with both parents. Katie reported that the newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 15 oz., and that "we are so in love with this little angel."

The couple first revealed they were expecting back in July 2019, and they were prepared with Luka's name even before Katie knew she was pregnant. “We’ve been praying for a baby since we decided on a name last year for a boy and a girl," Gracin explained at the time. "Luka represents my father’s Croatian heritage and Italian blood."

Little Luka joins older sisters and an older brother from Gracin's previous marriage. Gracin released the single "Lucky Stars" last year, a tune about second chances, which is a theme he can relate to—having himself received a second shot at love when he met Katie and marrying her in May of 2017.

The Idol Season 2 finalist found success in country music with a string of hits including "I Want to Live," "Nothin' to Lose" and "Stay With Me (Brass Bed)."