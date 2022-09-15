Country singer Josiah Siska recently performed the national anthem prior to the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Darlington Raceway. He documented the occasion for Taste of Country. Find more information about Siska at his official website and look for songs from the Three Chords at a Time EP wherever great country music streams.

Josiah Siska: I had the most incredible time at my first NASCAR race. Darlington Raceway is an absolute vibe. You can truly feel the thunder from your boots up to your chest. Those cars are loud, fast and exciting!

It was an honor to sing our country’s national anthem and it was a field day running around the raceway. Thank you to NASCAR, Darlington Raceway and specifically to our guide Kenny Stratton and Darlington Raceway’s Track President Kerry Tharp for such an incredible day of racing.

And of course, thank you to Taste of Country for spending the day with me during the Instagram takeover and this A Race Day Photo Diary with Josiah Siska from the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Darlington Raceway.