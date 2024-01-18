Kevin Costner’s Top 10 Films, Ranked

Kevin Costner is one of the most important filmmakers of his generation, with decades' worth of hits under his belt as an actor, director and producer. But even in a career as long and distinguished as his, some films stand way above others.

Read on to discover Kevin Costner's Top 10 best films, ranked in order of importance to his career.

Born in Lynwood, Calif., on Jan. 18, 1955, Costner became interested in acting during college. He credits an encounter with Richard Burton on a plane for encouraging his dreams, and he landed his first film role — in a forgettable and long-forgotten film titled Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. — in 1981.

Other small roles followed in movies including The Touch, Night Shift and Testament before Costner landed a pivotal role in The Big Chill in 1983 as the friend whose suicide brings a group of college friends back together for his funeral. That role was cut from the film, and his character only ends up appearing in his casket in the final cut, but Costner recovered by landing a meaty role in Silverado in 1985, putting him on the Hollywood map for the first time.

Costner rapidly followed up with roles in The Untouchables, No Way Out, Field of Dreams and more, establishing himself as an actor and leading man with enough range to handle a wide variety of material.

From sports movies including Bull Durham and Field of Dreams, to Westerns including Wyatt Earp and Dances With Wolves, to romantic roles and futuristic fare along the lines of Waterworld and The Postman, Costner has done a little bit of everything in his movie career.

Scroll through below to see Kevin Costner's Top 10 movies

