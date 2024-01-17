REPORT: Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Is Dating Their Friend + Former Neighbor

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, is reportedly dating their former neighbor.

The former Yellowstone star, 68, settled his split with Baumgartner, 49, in September of 2023 after they fought over her living in his mansion, as well as child support payments and accusations she cleared their family home of valuables before she moved out.

A source now says Baumgartner has moved on from her actor ex with financier Josh Connor, who was a neighbor and friend to the former couple.

The insider tells People, “Josh was initially just a friend. [Christine] likes hanging out with him. He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through.”

Baumgartner and Connor have also bonded over “the ocean and beach life," with People’s source adding, “It’s something that makes Christine happy.”

Baumgartner and Connor vacationed together in Hawaii in July as she and Costner were embroiled in their bitter divorce proceedings. Photos of the pair showed them going for a stroll along the beach, but a source denied at the time the two were involved romantically.

Around a month later, The Bodyguard star claimed in court that Baumgartner's “new boyfriend” had given her $20,000 in cash, and said he shouldn’t have to pay her more than $129,000 per month in child support given her financial set-up.

But Baumgartner and her attorney denied she was dating Connor when she took the stand.

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner reportedly partied on Sir Richard Branson’s island to recover from his divorce battle.

A source told Page Six that Costner was on the 73-year-old business titan’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for the Necker Cup, the annual tennis tournament dubbed the “world’s most exclusive pro-am tennis event."

Get our free mobile app

Sources say Costner “seemed in high spirits and more interested in looking to the future” than dwelling on his bitter split from his wife of 19 years.

Costner has also reportedly moved on from his marriage with a new relationship with Jewel.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker