Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Finalize Their Divorce

February 16 marks the end of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's marriage. The estranged couple, who began the process of separating last summer, finalized their divorce just two days after Valentine's Day.

The pair initially settled on terms in September, but it became official after Baumgartner's attorneys filed documents to excuse both parties from completing a mandatory co-parenting course.

According to People, those documents have been accepted by a Santa Barbara, Calif., court, thus satisfying the divorce.

Both Costner and Baumgartner agreed to joint custody of their three children, Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 15 and Grace Avery, 13. Baumgartner will also receive $63,000 a month in child support.

How Long Were Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Married?

The couple were married for 18 years before Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, 2023. In the documents, she cited the date of separation as April 11.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

How Did Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Meet?

Costner and his now ex-wife met in 1996. Many outlets report that the actor met her at a golf course while filming Tin Cup, but he was dating Bridget Rooney at the time, so they kept their relationship platonic — that is, until they met up again.

In 2003, the pair became engaged and were married the following year at Costner's Aspen, Colo. home.

The Yellowstone actor was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years. That couple wed in 1978 and divorced in 1994. They share three adult children together: Annie, Lily and Joe.

Costner also has a grown child named Liam whom he shares with Rooney.

