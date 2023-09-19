Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner have reached a divorce settlement that will require him to pay a little more than their prenup calls for, but less than she was asking.

The surprise divorce settlement came earlier this week, with TMZ sharing that she won't get her $850,000 fee request, but he did agree to pay more than their prenuptial agreement stated.

The compromise comes after months of back-and-forth haggling that was made public.

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, after 18 years of marriage to the Yellowstone actor.

The couple have three children together. Both sides requested joint custody.

The settlement comes after a string of legal victories for Costner.

Most recently, fans of the actor learned that he had accused Baumgartner of "gamesmanship of the worst sort" as she tried to delay a hearing on their premarital agreement. Ultimately, a judge ruled the agreement would be enforced, and she'd be out significant money if she tried to challenge it.

More notable is the child support settlement from Sept. 1: Baumgartner wanted $248,000 each month — Costner was paying a tad under $130K. A judge set the payment at $63,000 month.

"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," Costner told Access Hollywood at the time.

The reason for the initial separation was irreconcilable differences, but in the four months since, both parties have been accused of bad behavior or even cheating, although no evidence turned up to prove these accusations are anything more than gossip.

Through the proceedings, Yellowstone fans learned how and why negotiations for Costner to return for Season 5, Part B (and perhaps even Season 6 and Season 7) broke down. The Hollywood writer's strike and Screen Actor's Guild strike have halted all production of film and television.

