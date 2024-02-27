Kevin Costner has finally revealed the trailer for his upcoming epic Western, Horizon — and the film is a family affair. The Oscar-winning actor and director's 15-year-old son, Hayes, makes his acting debut in the project, and he is featured in the new clip teasing the film.

Costner revealed the official trailer for the first installment of his multi-part epic on Monday (Feb. 26). The trailer introduces viewers to Costner's character, Hayes Ellison, who appears to be put out of his home after attackers set it on fire.

As People reports, the trailer for the film shows Costner's real-life son ushering his onscreen mother and sister into a hiding spot beneath a trap door in the floor of their home, assuring him he'll be okay as he fights alongside his father.

"It's all right — I'm gonna be with Dad," he says in the clip below.

Horizon: An American Saga is a passion project of Costner's that he's been trying to bring to the screen for decades. He's directing, producing and starring in the film, and he also mortgaged one of his homes to help finance the project.

"Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie," Costner told People in 2022. "He's 13 years old and the screenplay's been around longer than that."

"I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," Costner admitted. "... I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.'"

Get our free mobile app

Horizon also features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and two of Costner's fellow Yellowstone alumni, Danny Huston and Will Patton.

Horizon: An American Saga is slated to air in four parts, with the first installment set to premiere on June 28. The second part is set to drop in August of 2024.

Kevin Costner's Top 10 Films, Ranked Kevin Costner has had a long and distinguished career as a filmmaker, but some of his movies stand far above the others. Here are the top Kevin Costner movies, ranked in order. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker