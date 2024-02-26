Kevin Costner looks to be up against an old foe in the movie trailer for Part 1 of Horizon: An American Saga.

The three-minute clip is an official introduction to the new movie's plot, cast and setting. Horizon: An American Saga is a mid-to-late 19th century look at expansion in the American West after the Civil War.

Previously, producers of the series shared that Part 1 will be released on June 28 and Part 2 will come on Aug. 16.

Costner is starring in and directing the film. He also helped finance it.

Several cast members he worked with on Yellowstone play significant roles.

The Horizon movie trailer doesn't provide definitive answers to plot questions, nor does it illustrate who's friend and who's foe. The movie was filmed in Utah, and the state's beautiful landscapes and cliffs are as stunning as the action throughout this clip:

Horizon: An American Saga Cast:

The cast for Horizon: An American Saga is deep. Costner plays Hayes Ellison, and it would appear he's a family man put out of his home after an attack and fire. The trailer shows a wife and daughter hiding while a son vows to fight with his father. It's all ominous enough to insinuate the son may not make it.

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Luke Wilson are three of the most well-known additions to the cast, but Yellowstone fans may be most interested in Will Patton and Danny Huston. Patton played Garrett Randall, John Dutton's (Costner)'s antagonist in Season 4 of Yellowstone.

Huston played Dan Jenkins, his foe in Season 1 and Season 2. Viewers actually hear his voice first in this trailer — then we see him dressed in a Civil War uniform as he gives a speech that sounds less than sympathetic to either the new settlers or Native Americans.

It's not clear which side of the drama Costner's Ellison will land on, but the heavy score may indicate it's not Huston's.

Picture of Danny Huston's character from Horizon Warner Brothers loading...

Other actors in the film include Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Tantanka Means and Owen Crow Shoe. More actors and a few roles are listed at IMDB.

Horizon: An American Saga Plot:

Officially, Horizon: An American Saga "chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West."

The trailer does not provide much more, although it does show Costner is not a man without demons and temptation. Two scenes that are particularly provocative include his seduction by a younger blonde woman (Abbey Lee) and a moment near the end when a young cowboy (played by Jamie Campbelll Bower, per Variety) asks Ellison if he uses his pistol much.

"Haven't had much need of it," he replies before a montage of him shooting people.

"Looks like we got ourselves a bad man right here," the cowboy says, laughing.