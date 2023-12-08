Kevin Costner Found Himself a Country Girl to Squeeze

Kevin Costner seems to have found a new main squeeze. The Yellowstone actor was spotted with his arms around a famous country girl recently.

In September, Kevin Costner's divorce from wife Christine was settled.

They'd been married 18 years and have three children together.

Previously, he was connected to actor Reese Witherspoon, but her team labeled the romance rumors as "completely fabricated."

This Instagram post from Jewel seemed innocuous at the time (Nov. 28). She was showing gratitude to those who helped with a fundraising event for her Inspiring Children Foundation. Costner was "kind enough to mentor" the children this year, she writes.

TMZ snapped pics that indicate she might have been getting a little mentoring of her own.

OK, that is a terrible euphemism, but in a paparazzi photo snapped during this trip to the British Islands, Costner is seen with his arms wrapped around Jewel's waist. She's either sitting on his lap or leaning, squeezed into a small chair alongside him.

Both of them have smiles on their faces as she holds a microphone. The celebrity news outlet quotes unnamed sources that further their theory that they're a couple.

Are Kevin Costner and Jewel Dating?

No one has officially labeled Costner and Jewel's relationship as long-term or even romantic, so at this point it's hard to say they're a real couple. Maybe they just kicked it for the weekend?

They certainly share some of the same interests, however.

The actor lives on a spacious ranch in Colorado and has a real passion for the Western lifestyle. Jewel grew up in Alaska and used to be married to a professional bull rider named Ty Murray.

Both also appreciate good country and Americana music. Jewel is best known for mid-'90s crossover hits like "Who Will Save Your Soul," but several of her most recent albums were either country folk or straight country. In fact, she dropped two albums on Valory Music Co., the same record label as Thomas Rhett. One was produced by John Rich and contained a Top 20 hit titled "Stronger Woman."

Costner is the lead singer of Kevin Costner and Modern West. They've released four albums since 2008.

Jewel will need to be very patient if Costner is indeed her new man, however. He stays very busy with his new Horizon movie. In fact, it's such a priority that it left no time for him to come finish up Season 5 of Yellowstone, something that fans are more than a little bitter about.

