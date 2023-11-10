Reese Witherspoon Comments on Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner have been the subject of the internet rumor mill following both of their divorces, with various reports linking the two Oscar winners in a new romance.

A representative for Witherspoon has commented publicly on those reports, calling them "completely fabricated."

Rumors that 47-year-old Witherspoon was dating 68-year-old Costner appear to have originated in an unsubstantiated piece from the Australian website New Idea, which reported that they have been talking and texting nearly every day under the pretense of looking for a project to work on together.

“No-one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off,” an unidentified source says in that report. “They’re extremely compatible.”

A representative for Witherspoon flatly denied the relationship rumors in a statement to People on Thursday (Nov. 9), saying, "This story is completely fabricated and not true."

Witherspoon and her second husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their divorce in March of 2023, and she filed for divorce on March 30. The couple — who share a son — released a carefully worded statement in revealing their divorce:

It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

Witherspoon and Toth managed to keep their divorce mostly out of the public eye and quietly settled it in August, which is a far cry from the very public spectacle Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, went through after she filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences.

Costner's divorce dragged through the courts for months as the former couple fought over housing, child support for their three children and the validity of a pre-marital agreement they signed before they married in 2004. They settled their divorce in September of 2023.

