Kevin Costner has a new best friend — a puppy!

The Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Thursday (Feb. 1) to share a few photos of his family's newest member. Although he didn't offer up too many details — like a name for the new pup — he did mention he is already taken by the little guy.

"Newest addition to the family," he writes in the caption. "I’m already in love with this special guy."

In the first photo, Costner leans against a black pickup truck with his hand on his hip as the new pup joyfully runs toward the person behind the camera. The Academy Award winner also shared a photo of his new companion asleep in his arms, and a third photo shows the pup resting on a hardwood floor.

What did Kevin Costner Name His Dog?

Although the pooch is wearing a collar with a tag in the third photo, the name on it is not legible. That didn't stop Costner's followers from making their own suggestions, including "Kasey," "Crash" or "Yellowstone."

The new pup looks like a blonde Labrador Retriever with dark eyes and nose. Those big paws indicate he'll be one big boy once he's grown.

Several notable names appear in the comments congratulating Costner, including actor Anthony Hopkins and Randy Travis. His fellow Yellowstone actor Hassie Harrison also chimed in.

Will Kevin Costner Return to Yellowstone?

The Costner-led series is expected to return in November of 2024. Season 5 was split into two parts, but hit a snag after the first half concluded a year ago. Rumors of discontent between Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, began swirling shortly after the pause. Then the writer's strike began, which halted production altogether.

Currently the show is expected to resume filming in the spring, with the final episodes airing in November. It's unclear whether Costner will reprise his role of John Dutton — even if it's to film his own character's death.

