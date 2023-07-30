Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of the Family Home

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are officially no longer living under the same roof.

According to a report from People, Baumgartner has vacated the family's $145 million Santa Barbara. Calif. home as of Friday (July 28.) TMZ shared photos of multiple vehicles, including a U-Haul moving truck, leaving the home that morning, too.

But according to a source close to the family, Baumgartner's not going far. The source tells People that she's relocating to "a smaller house on the property that's been used as a staff quarter."

"This is a temporary solution," the source goes on to say. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area not to disrupt the kids' lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends...Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids."

News of Baumgartner's departure from the marital home comes just days before she's legally required to leave. Earlier this month, a judge ordered that she move out of the house by Monday (July 31.)

The home -- and Baumgartner's residency in it -- has been a point of contention in the couple's legal split, which began after Baumgartner first filed for divorce on May 1. In mid-June, Costner filed court documents accusing his estranged wife of failing to vacate their home -- which Costner owned prior to their marriage -- within a month of divorce filings, a violation of the terms of a premarital agreement the couple put in place when they wed in 2004. Baumgartner filed a response claiming that Costner had limited standing to kick her out, as the house is the only home their three children, who range in age from 13 to 16, have ever known.

Earlier this month, Costner and Baumgartner also received a court decision regarding child support payments. A judge ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $129,000 per month, splitting the difference between the vastly different sums each party had originally named. Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month, but Costner said that sum was inflated, and included personal and cosmetic expenses, and offered to pay $52,000 per month.

Costner's divorce proceedings come at the same time as his departure from Yellowstone. In early July, Costner revealed that he no longer had any contractual obligations to the show, and his starring character, patriarch John Dutton, will reportedly die during the second half of Season 5.

