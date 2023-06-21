Kevin Costner Asked to Pay $248K in Monthly Child Support

Kevin Costner's estranged wife requested nearly a quarter million dollars in monthly child support, and she says that won't even cover their three kids' needs.

Christine Baumgartner wants $248,000 per month, a figure that is (per People), "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

Additionally, the 49-year-old is requesting the actor pay 100 percent of their kids' private school tuition, extracurricular activities and health care expenses. The three kids range in age from 13 to 16 years old.

Costner had previously agreed to pay $38,000 a month, plus the extra money Christine is requesting. He also said he'd chip in $30,000 each month so she could rent a home for the family. This is all in addition to the $1 million he's already paid her.

The couples' financials are detailed in this latest court filing. In 2022, Costner's income was a shade over $19.5 million, and their expenses totaled $6.65 million. This included upkeep on several homes, travel and entertaining.

Since the May filing, both parties have filed documents with the court. Last week Costner accused his wife of nearly 20 years of failing to vacate their California home within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed on May 2.

A few days later, fans of he actor on Yellowstone learned that his appearance during the second half of Season 5 may be truncated, and this season will be the final season.

Costner is believed to currently be working on his film Horizon. He's requested joint custody of their children.

