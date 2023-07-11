Kevin Costner Divorce: Judge Rules on Child Support Payments

Kevin Costner isn't going to pay estranged wife Christine Baumgartner what she asked for in child support, but he's going to pay far more than he offered.

The actor will send a bit under $130,000 a month to Baumgartner to cover her and their kids' needs. This is a tentative ruling that falls short of splitting the difference. She had requested $248K, while he said he'd pay $52K, claiming that her figure included $100,000 a month for cosmetic procedures.

TMZ caught the legal documents detailing this latest ruling.

In addition, the couple will split their children's healthcare costs, extracurricular activities and private school tuition. Costner was also ordered to give his ex-wife a $200,000 advance for her attorney fees and another $100,000 for forensic costs.

When Baumgartner filed to alter their premarital contact, documents detailed her $6.5 million lifestyle in 2022. That's just one-third of Costner's take-home pay for the year. Additional costs — according to CelebrityNetWorth.com — include:

$1,964,294.95 for their house in Aspen

1,178,147.16 for their beach house

$830,504.51 for gifts

$542,303.47 in gardener costs

$288,381.24 in beach club expenses

$84,040.78 for household help

$34,434.90 for golf and club dues

$25,806.45 for boat expenses

$21,807.67 for spa services

$12,851.58 for a personal trainer

The couple have three children together, ages 12 to 15. Last week a judge ordered Baumgartner to leave the house she was living in by the end of July. The prenup stipulated a number of things, including her vacating the property and his paying for moving and temporary rental costs.

All of this personal drama comes during a tumultuous period for Yellowstone: The second half of Season 5 was expected to begin in the fall, but Costner's contract negotiations, as well as writer and actor strikes (and more), have threatened to push that premiere.

The second half of Season 5 will be the final episodes of Yellowstone, and it's not clear how much — if at all — Costner will be included.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.