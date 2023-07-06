Kevin Costner scored a very important win after he and his estranged wife appeared in court for the first time as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings on Wednesday (July 5). The judge ordered Costner's soon-to-be-ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, to vacate the couple's marital residence by the end of July, settling one of the most contentious issues between the former couple in Costner's favor.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, and Costner filed court documents in mid-June saying she had failed to vacate the home they shared during their marriage within a month. He alleged that violated the terms of a premarital agreement they put in place when they married in 2004.

Baumgartner claimed that Costner had limited legal standing to force her out, pointing out that the house is the only home their three children have ever known. She then said that she would move out by Aug. 31 if she and Costner could come to terms on her request of $248,000 in child support per month, but when the couple appeared in court in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Wednesday, Judge Thomas Anderle ruled in Costner's favor, not only ordering Baumgartner to vacate the house by July 31, but also rejecting her request to extend that date to at least Aug. 15, according to Insider.

Baumgartner claims that dollar amount is what she needs to make sure her three kids with Costner "live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care" while they are with her, since the couple are requesting joint custody.

Costner has accused her of padding that number with unrelated expenses that included cosmetic surgery, credit card bills, shopping trips and attorney fees. The Oscar winner says he has already paid her $1.4 million dollars per their prenuptial agreement, and he's also offering $10,000 in moving costs and $30,000 per month toward a rental home, as well as continuing to cover all costs associated with their children.

Insider reports that Costner has also offered to pay the mortgage, taxes and insurance on a new home for a year.

Costner recently revealed he's no longer under contract to Yellowstone after a public face-off with the producers over his shooting schedule for the second half of Season 5, which conflicts with Horizon. Costner's character will reportedly die early in the second half of Season 5, and Paramount has announced Yellowstone will come to an end after the upcoming episodes.

Matthew McConaughey will reportedly headline a Yellowstone sequel, with details to be announced.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.