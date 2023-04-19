‘Yellowstone’ Source Reveals How John Dutton Will Die in Season 5
Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton will die in the second half of Season 5, but according to a new report, the show will go on.
Sources tells Showbiz411 that producers are figuring out a way to wrap Kevin Costner's iconic character, and they're planning to give him a sendoff like Logan Roy in Succession. Brian Cox' character died in the third episode of Succession's final season after collapsing and suffering a cardiac event on his private plane.
That doesn't mean that John Dutton will have a heart attack, but according to the sources, Costner's character will die early into the new episodes, with the remainder of Season 5 playing out the repercussions from his death.
“The whole team is down in Texas now meeting, and trying to figure out how to do it. I’m sure [series creator] Taylor Sheridan has it worked out more or less," one source says, adding, “We all knew Kevin would leave eventually.”
Offscreen drama between Costner and the producers of Yellowstone has been making headlines since February 2023. The Oscar winner has reportedly been unable to come to an agreement over his shooting scheduling for the second half of the season due to a conflict with another project of his called Horizon, and according to multiple reports, they've been considering killing off his character and ending the show at the conclusion of Season 5. According to those reports, the network wants to move on with Matthew McConaughey joining the Yellowstone franchise.
However, sources tell Showbiz411 that Yellowstone is probably not quite done yet.
“I think the main show will go on for at least one more season after, they’ll have to see how it goes," the source states. "Remember, this isn’t until 2024. A lot can happen.”
Sources also tell Showbiz411 that a show with McConaughey will move forward, but it's a separate installment of the Yellowstone franchise. Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast team forwarded the notion that he might head up the long-awaited 6666 show.
As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.