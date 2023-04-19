Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton will die in the second half of Season 5, but according to a new report, the show will go on.

Sources tells Showbiz411 that producers are figuring out a way to wrap Kevin Costner's iconic character, and they're planning to give him a sendoff like Logan Roy in Succession. Brian Cox' character died in the third episode of Succession's final season after collapsing and suffering a cardiac event on his private plane.

That doesn't mean that John Dutton will have a heart attack, but according to the sources, Costner's character will die early into the new episodes, with the remainder of Season 5 playing out the repercussions from his death.

“The whole team is down in Texas now meeting, and trying to figure out how to do it. I’m sure [series creator] Taylor Sheridan has it worked out more or less," one source says, adding, “We all knew Kevin would leave eventually.”

Offscreen drama between Costner and the producers of Yellowstone has been making headlines since February 2023. The Oscar winner has reportedly been unable to come to an agreement over his shooting scheduling for the second half of the season due to a conflict with another project of his called Horizon, and according to multiple reports, they've been considering killing off his character and ending the show at the conclusion of Season 5. According to those reports, the network wants to move on with Matthew McConaughey joining the Yellowstone franchise.

However, sources tell Showbiz411 that Yellowstone is probably not quite done yet.

“I think the main show will go on for at least one more season after, they’ll have to see how it goes," the source states. "Remember, this isn’t until 2024. A lot can happen.”

Sources also tell Showbiz411 that a show with McConaughey will move forward, but it's a separate installment of the Yellowstone franchise. Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast team forwarded the notion that he might head up the long-awaited 6666 show.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICS: See Inside the Historic Texas Ranch Where the New 'Yellowstone: 6666' Spinoff Is Filmed The massive, historic Texas ranch where the new Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 is filming has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.