Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has filed new court documents in his ongoing divorce, claiming that his estranged wife is listing personal expenses — including her plastic surgery — in the whopping $248,000 per month she's requesting for child support.

According to court documents TMZ obtained, Costner's forensic accountant is accusing the Oscar winner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, of padding her request for nearly a quarter of a million dollars each month in support for the couple's three children with a number of unrelated expenses.

Those personal expenses include $100,000 in cosmetic surgery for herself, large ATM withdrawals and thousands of dollars' worth of shopping in boutiques, according to Costner's filing, as well as one-time charges that include construction loans.

The accountant says Baumgartner even listed her own attorney fees that appear on her credit cards as part of her monthly child support request.

Costner says he's been paying for all of the childrens' expenses and plans to continue to do so, and he lists his current monthly outlay of $51,940 as the amount he'd like to set as permanent.

Baumgarter filed for divorce on May 1, citing irreconcilable differences. Costner filed documents in June accusing her of refusing to vacate their marital residence in violation of their prenuptial agreement, and she responded by claiming he had little legal standing to make her move. In her most recent filings, she protested that $248,000 per month is what she needs to allow her kids to "live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care" while they are with her, since the couple are requesting joint custody.

Her filing revealed a lavish lifestyle that she says cost the family just over $6.5 million in 2022, a year in which she says Costner earned $19.5 million.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, those expenses included:

$1,964,294.95 for their house in Aspen

1,178,147.16 for their beach house

$830,504.51 for gifts

$542,303.47 in gardener costs

$288,381.24 in beach club expenses

$84,040.78 for household help

$34,434.90 for golf and club dues

$25,806.45 for boat expenses

$21,807.67 for spa services

$12,851.58 for a personal trainer

TMZ also reports that Baumgartner has now agreed to move out of the couple's marital residence — which Costner says he solely owned before their marriage — and into a home of her own by the end of August. She will reportedly challenge the validity of the couple's premarital agreement during a court appearance on July 5, where Costner's lawyer will argue that the agreement is still binding.

Costner has also been involved in a public back-and-forth with the producers of Yellowstone over his shooting schedule for the second half of Season 5, which conflicts with another project called Horizon. Sources report that the show intends to kill off Costner's character early in the second half of Season 5, and Paramount has announced Yellowstone will come to an end after the upcoming episodes.

Matthew McConaughey will reportedly headline a Yellowstone sequel, with details to be announced.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.