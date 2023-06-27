Kevin Costner Divorce Documents Reveal Family’s Lavish Lifestyle

Kevin Costner's enormous income is included in a new filing his estranged wife made in their ongoing divorce, and the new court documents also detail their lavish lifestyle, which cost a reported $6,645,285 in 2022.

Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is attempting to challenge the premarital agreement the couple put in place before they wed in 2004, which set a specific amount of money she'd receive in a divorce and stated that she would have to vacate the house they shared during the marriage no later than one month after filing for divorce.

According to a recent filing from Costner, Baumgartner is still living in the house in violation of the terms of the prenup, and in her own response to that, she requests a whopping $248,000 per month in child support for their three children, stating that number will allow the kids to "live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care" while they are with her, since the couple are requesting joint custody.

Baumgartner's filing, which Us Weekly obtained, details a lifestyle that she says cost just over $6.5 million in 2022, which only amounts to a fraction of the $19.5 million she states Costner earned that year.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, those expenses included:

$1,964,294.95 for their house in Aspen

1,178,147.16 for their beach house

$830,504.51 for gifts

$542,303.47 in gardener costs

$288,381.24 in beach club expenses

$84,040.78 for household help

$34,434.90 for golf and club dues

$25,806.45 for boat expenses

$21,807.67 for spa services

$12,851.58 for a personal trainer

Costner previously suggested he'd pay $38,000 per month in child support, over and above his existing commitment to paying 100 percent of his kids' day-to-day expenses, which include healthcare, food, clothing, tuition and more.

In his filing, in which he asks the court to force Baumgartner to vacate the house that he says he owned before their marriage, Costner says he's also paid Baumgartner more than a million dollars per their premarital agreement, and also offered to pay $10,000 for his estranged wife's moving costs and $30,000 per month toward a rental house as part of his child support obligations.

Costner has spent much of the last year filming the first installment of his upcoming epic Western, Horizon — which reportedly played a role in Baumgartner's decision to divorce — and the court documents reveal that Costner's longtime editing workspace is contiguous to his house. He wants Baumgartner to vacate the residence because he needs to move back in while he is editing in that workspace.

Costner has also been involved in a public back-and-forth with the producers of Yellowstone over his shooting schedule for the second half of Season 5, which conflicts with Horizon. Sources report that the show intends to kill off Costner's character early in the second half of Season 5, and Paramount has announced Yellowstone will come to an end after the upcoming episodes. Matthew McConaughey will reportedly headline a Yellowstone sequel, with details to be announced.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.