Kelly Reilly's latest project is about to premiere on Paramount+. The Yellowstone actress takes on a motherly role in the "heartwarming coming-of-age" film Little Wing, which will be available to stream on March 13.

The movie follows a teen named Kaitlyn (Brooklyn Prince) who is struggling to work through the aftermath of her parents' divorce. Reilly plays her mother, Maddie, who is facing financial trouble that could lead to the loss of their home.

Kaitlyn enlists her best friend Adam (Che Tafari) to help her mom out, and the two plot to steal a valuable bird from a pigeon racer named Jaan (Brian Cox). Instead, she finds an incredible bond with Jaan, which helps pull her out of her depression.

Little Wing is inspired by an article published in the New Yorker about the world of pigeon racing.

Reilly recently shared a photo from the film's set with her co-star, Cox.

Is Kelly Reilly Returning to Yellowstone?

Reilly is expected to reprise her role as Beth Dutton for the finale the popular neo-Western show. The second part of Season 5 is scheduled to film this spring, with its return tentatively set for November.

As for how the series will end, the actress has some thoughts.

"Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy," she said in a featurette included on the DVD and Blu-ray release of the first part of S5.

It's likely all cast members will be back for the show's conclusion, except for Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton. His role in the upcoming episodes is up in the air following a contract dispute regarding the show's filming scheduled.

Part two of Yellowstone Season 5 is expected to air on Paramount in November.