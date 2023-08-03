Kelly Reilly on the End of ‘Yellowstone': ‘I’m Not Sure It Will Be Happy’

Yellowstone is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the second half of Season 5, and Kelly Reilly — who plays Beth Dutton on the smash hit show — has opened up about how she thinks the story might end.

"Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy," Reilly says in a featurette that's part of a recent DVD and Blu-ray release of Yellowstone's part one of Season 5 (quote via Yahoo! News).

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The family will stop at nothing to maintain their control of the land, frequently skirting or breaking the law to achieve their aims as they battle all of the entities that border the ranch or seek to take control of it.

"The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything," Reilly states. "So I don't know which way it's going to go, but we're in Season 5, and who knows what's in store."

The interview took place before Paramount Network announced that Yellowstone is slated to end at the conclusion of Season 5, amid reports that Kevin Costner is departing the show and his character of patriarch John Dutton will die early in the second part of Season 5.

Reilly adds that she doesn't "have any insight into what's going to happen," since Yellowstone co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan does not share any information about upcoming plotlines before his actors see new scripts.

"We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller and we serve the story," she shares. "Who knows what's going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor."

The second half of Yellowstone's fifth season was originally slated to air in the summer, but Costner's scheduling delays pushed that back. Paramount announced in May that the show would resume in November, but it's currently unclear when the show will resume production amid the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

