Kevin Costner's highly-anticipated movie Horizon has a release date. Actually, it has two release dates and a 45-second-long teaser.

The four-part movie series is thought to be the reason why he's leaving Paramount Network's Yellowstone. In fact, he may not even return as John Dutton to finish filming the second half of Season 5, set to begin production after the SAG strike ends.

On Thursday (Oct. 5), a release date for Part 1 and Part 2 of Horizon: An American Saga was announced. Filming for these two parts is now complete, and Part 1 will hit theaters on June 28, 2024. Part 2 will drop on Aug. 16, 2024.

Costner will star in and direct the film, but ScreenCrush lists an exciting supporting cast: Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee and Luke Wilson are set to be a part of the franchise.

Related: Yellowstone Podcast Dutton Rules Returns

Will Patton also has a part, which is notable because it was Patton's Garrett Randall that nearly brought an abrupt end to the fictional Dutton's life in Yellowstone. His character was a significant part of the franchise, and the two men shared at least one very intense scene.

A short teaser for Horizon reveals very little, but it does show Costner in character, riding a horse across an open range before he turns and fires several shots back at the camera. The actor looks younger than we've seen him in recent roles, but it's been so long since we've seen him seeking justice (or some kind of version of it), so we'll take it.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Costner contributed roughly $20 million to the budget of the film series. Production on Part 3 and Part 4 is not believed to have begun, but the timetable suggests a 2025 or later release.