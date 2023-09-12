Yellowstone fans who want more know to turn to the Dutton Rules podcast after each new ep. The popular recap show returns this week, with an eye toward the re-airing of Season 1 on CBS.

Find Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone and 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast.

Beginning Sept. 11, each ep. will also be available on YouTube.

Season 1 of Yellowstone debuts on CBS on Sept. 17 at 8:30PM ET (or after 60 Minutes).

First time viewers and fans re-watching Ep. 1 through Ep. 9 will enjoy this popular Yellowstone podcast. Dutton Rules began as Season 4 premiered, and Adison Haager and Billy Dukes have led the conversation around key plot points, character developments and fan theories.

Mix in a season of 1883 and a season of 1923 — plus over a dozen exclusive cast interview episodes — you get 60 total episodes of the podcast. If there is a theory about this show, we've heard it.

As always, fans of Yellowstone are encouraged to share thoughts and questions at staff@tasteofcountry.com. Once Season 1 begins, the best questions will be featured in the next week's episode of the podcast.

For four-and-a-half seasons, Yellowstone has aired exclusively on Paramount Network, but a writer's strike, SAG strike and turbulent negotiations with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner have created a programming void for CBS and a delay in continuing for the TV show. Bringing the show to CBS puts a bandage on both problems and will surely expand the audience.

It's not clear how long CBS will air old Yellowstone episodes. Season 1 consisted of nine episodes, including a massive, 90-minute-plus series premiere. Expect each episode of the Dutton Rules podcast to also include updates on all shows in Taylor Sheridan's universe.

