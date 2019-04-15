Kane Brown is going to be a dad! The country star, 25, and his wife Katelyn Jae, 26, are expecting their first child together.

Brown revealed the big baby news on Instagram on Monday (April 15), sharing an ultrasound photo. "It's been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he writes.

Country stars were quick to offer their congratulations, with the Browns' friend Jimmie Allen writing: "I knew after watching Aadyn y'all caught baby fever. Congrats!!!!" Granger Smith, Danielle Bradbery, among other stars left sweet replies to Brown.

Katelyn has not yet posted about her pregnancy, but she did share that she was at a spa — she may even be on a vacation. Her Instagram Stories show her getting a facial, as well as a scenic oceanview with palm trees.

The happy couple's first date was at Top Golf — they met through a man they both worked with. Brown initially announced his engagement to Katelyn during a concert in Philadelphia in April of 2017. She was the wedding planner in the relationship when the couple said "I do" in October of 2018.

"She gets upset because she's heard some radio things before where I say I'm letting her do the planning," Brown tells Taste of Country Nights. "I don't really have any input because I'm the type of person ... I put my tux on [and] as long as you're in front of me, I don't care what's there. I let her do it."

They married at Mint Springs Farm in Tennessee on October 12, 2018 in front of 200 friends and family members. Brown's guitarist, Alex Anthony, served in the wedding party. The couple opted not to exchange traditional vows and instead chose to send each other private letters before the ceremony.