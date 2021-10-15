Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn Brown, is taking fans on a tour of the nursey that their daughter, Kingsley, calls home.

Katelyn took fans inside the gorgeous "enchanted forest" nursey that features a palette of neutral colors, subtle prints, elegant cloth draping and even a custom neon sign of Kingsley's name. As for who is responsible for the design? Katelyn makes sure there are no questions, letting viewers know, "I took complete control, Kane did not care what we did in here." She continues that she knew she always wanted things to follow a neutral color palette, something she regards as classic, regardless of the gender of the baby.

Throughout the seven-minute video tour of the spacious room, Katelyn lets viewers know that most of the furniture came from Restoration Hardware. Target fans will be delighted to know that the mom also scored some finds from the popular retail store.

One of the special personal touches in the room is a handmade giraffe gift basket made by Katelyn's aunt. Within the woven wooden giraffe, Katelyn's aunt made Kinsley a bunch of stuffed animals, making sure she has options while exploring her enchanted forest. Some of the featured sentimental items include Katelyn's piggybank from when she was a child and a first tooth holder waiting in the wings for when it's needed. Other highlights from the tour include a crib that transforms into a toddler bed, a tree stump as an end table and a massive painting of a lion wearing a crown. Press play below to watch the full video and see all of the adorable details for yourself!

Brown married Katelyn Jae in October of 2018, and the couple welcomed Kingsley Rose Brown in October of 2019.

