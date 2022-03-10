Kane Brown wrote his 2020 single “Worship You” about his wife Katelyn, and at a show in Laughlin, Nev., on March 4, he brought her on stage to sing it for her.

In a video posted to social media by a fan, Brown and Katelyn appear onstage, arm in arm, as he sings the song. Brown allows the enthusiastic crowd to sing a few lines of the chorus, and Katelyn also sings the words to the song as the couple sways onstage. At the end of the song, Brown ends the sweet moment with a kiss before Katelyn exits the stage.

“Yeah, I might have to worship you / I might have to sing your praise / I might have to go to church, yeah / Every single night and day,” Brown sings in the heartfelt chorus.

Brown first debuted the chorus of the song in May of 2020 with an Instagram video featuring Brown, Katelyn and their then-6-month-old daughter Kingsley dancing to the tune in their kitchen. The singer officially released the song in October of 2020 as the fourth single from his EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1. The track was written by Matt McGinn, Alexander Izquierdo and Ryan Vojtesak, and it reached No. 23 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

A few days after their “Worship You” serenade, Brown and Katelyn attended the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. Brown came into the night with three nominations for his No. 1 collaboration with Chris Young, “Famous Friends.” He also debuted his latest love song, “Leave You Alone,” during his ACM performance. Brown officially released “Leave You Alone” as his next radio single on Friday, March 4. The track follows his recent No. 1 hit, “One Mississippi."

