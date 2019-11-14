Keith Urban walked the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night (Nov. 13) with his wife, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman. The two were stunning as they posed for pictures outside of the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Urban and Kidman were as affectionate as always on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards, smiling for the cameras, exchanging sweet little glances and generally looking as if they were the only two people on Earth as they enjoyed their evening out together.

Urban's outfit took a fashion-forward approach as he looked dashing in a simple black blazer, black T-shirt and black pants. Kidman looked elegant in her shiny, red sequined gown that had touches of pink, orange and gold throughout.

Urban went into the 2019 CMA Awards as a multiple nominee. He was up for two of the biggest awards of the night, Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Luke Combs ended up taking home Male Vocalist, while Garth Brooks walked away with the night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year. But although Urban didn't go home with any new hardware on Wednesday night, he gave the 2019 CMA Awards a standout moment when he hit the stage to perform his latest single, "We Were," in a stunning solo acoustic arrangement.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet.

