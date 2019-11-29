Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress is climbing up the country radio chart with her debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine," making waves with her honest and heartfelt lyrics. Although she's a newcomer to the country music scene, she's already earned the attention of some big-name fans, including Keith Urban.

Before the 2019 CMA Awards, Urban shared with Taste of Country Nights hosts Evan and Amber that, in fact, he wanted to record one of Andress' songs — and she said no!

"She didn't let me," Urban says with a chuckle. "Her manager's like, 'No, you're not getting that one.'"

Urban didn't share further details about the song, only saying, "When you hear it, you'll know why she kept it. It's a good one."

There's no hard feelings, though: He's still a fan of the rising star.

"I've heard several songs off her record coming out — she's amazing," Urban says. "There are some really strong women coming through."

On tour and in the studio, Urban has tried to champion young country talents, especially young female country talents. Back in 2016, Urban took Maren Morris out on his Ripcord Tour, just as she was releasing her debut album, Hero, while during his Graffiti U Tour, Urban had Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell and Julia Michaels on the road with him. His Graffiti U album also features Ell, Michaels and Kassi Ashton, the latter of whom was just beginning her career when Urban tapped her to sing the song "Drop Top" with him.

"She's such a unique, original creature," Urban's said previously of Ashton. "I don't know who her influences are, but they sound somewhere between Tammy Wynette and Beyonce. It's so extraordinarily unique."

