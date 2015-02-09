Kimberly Dunn has just filmed a video for her latest single, 'Trashy Side,' and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it first.

The Austin-based singer-songwriter recently released a new album, 'Forever on the Run,' and is steadily making her way outside of the Texas music scene and onto the national stage. 'Trashy Side' is a fresh approach for Dunn.

“It’s about a girl seeing that some other chick is trying to take her man, and she is absolutely, 100 percent not down with that, and she’s just telling her, ‘If you don’t step off, you’re gonna bring out my trashy side.’ Like, let’s drop the lady act, and I’ll take off the gloves, and here we go,” Dunn says with a laugh.

The song was a late addition to the album, when Dunn felt there was still one flavor missing.

“I was having a hard time writing something spunky like this, and I have a good buddy named Rachel Loy. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m looking for something that’s got attitude,’ and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, I totally have something for you.’ So she sent me ‘Trashy Side,’ and I fell in love with it,” she explains. “This is the first time I’ve ever recorded something that wasn’t mine, so it’s different. I’m nervous about it, but I’m excited ... I feel like ‘Trashy Side,’ even though I didn’t write it, is totally on par with all of the stuff I want to write, I have been writing, and I’m going to come out with on future records."

Dunn took a stripped-down approach to the new video, setting up with her band for a blistering live performance that serves as a perfect showcase for her energetic vocal delivery and onstage intensity.

For more information on Kimberly Dunn, visit her website, or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

