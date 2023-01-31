The king of all TV revivals is upon us.

After a decade hiatus, King of the Hill will return with new episodes, from many of its original creators, and much of its original cast. The new episodes will be debut on Disney’s Hulu streaming service.

The show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are both involved as executive producers, with Saladin Patterson set as the new version’s showrunner. And original cast members like Judge (Hank Hill and Boomhauer) Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), Stephen Root, (Bill) and Lauren Tom (Minh) will all voice their old characters as well. (The other key member of the ensemble, Brittany Murphy, died in 2009, shortly after the end of the show.)

A new version of King of the Hill has been discussed for at least five years, following a King of the Hill reunion appearance in San Francisco. Back in 2018, Mike Judge said they were exploring ways to bring back the show — and promised that the new version would not simply pick up where the original series left off and would instead address the “passage of time” since the series went off the air.

Here was Hulu’s Craig Erwich’s comment on the announcement of the new show:

We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago. This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.

Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head were recently revived by Paramount+, first for a new animated feature, and then a new batch of episodes.